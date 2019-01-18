Pair of men arrested in Orangeburg drug, weapons bust face burglary charges

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Two of the five individuals arrested at Roosevelt Gardens on Tuesday will now face additional charges.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Marquise Berry and Trey Gadson have now been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, grand larceny, two counts of malicious injury to real property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and criminal conspiracy.
The 23-year-old Berry and the 22-year-old Gadson were arrested on Tuesday after deputies in Orangeburg went to serve one man a warrant for attempted murder only to find and arrest five people in an apartment filled with drugs and guns, according to officials.
Investigators were searching for the two men since December 2018 after a burglary at a residence in Cope was reported. Officials said the homeowner found several realized several electronics and personal items were missing after seeing the door to the home was open. The items -- including TVs, a camera, a handgun, and a four-wheeler -- were among $10,000 in missing items.
Bond was denied for both men on the first-degree burglary charges, but a cash bond was set on the remaining charges.
However, bond was also denied on their previous charges from Tuesday’s arrest.
