Lexington-Richland school freezes enrollment to address overcrowding

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is freezing enrollment at Chapin Elementary School.
Officials say this is to address the overcrowding issue at the school.
Any new families moving to the Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary attendance zones after Jan. 22 will be reassigned to a school with available space for additional students. All families moving into neighborhoods impacted by the freeze will have the option of selecting these schools for reassignment: Ballentine Elementary, Dutch Fork Elementary (Academy for Environmental Sciences), River Springs Elementary, or District Magnet Schools (application required.)
Transportation will be available to impacted families choosing either Ballentine, Dutch Fork or River Springs Elementary schools.
Enrollment at Chapin Elementary increased after the district placed a freeze at Lake Murray Elementary School last year.
