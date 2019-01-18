Lexington Police seek woman for stealing hundreds of dollars in meat from Lowes Foods

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police say they need your help to track down a thief.
Police say that surveillance video shows a woman who stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat from the Lowes Foods on Sunset Blvd. on Jan. 3.
Officials believe that she was traveling in a red SUV.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
