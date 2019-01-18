Lawmaker stresses need for paper audit trail for state’s new voting system

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Imagine using the same cell phone or computer you had in 2004.
South Carolina has been using the same voting machines for the last 15 years. Lawmakers and election officials say the machines are antiquated and need to be updated.
Senator Thomas McElveen (D-Sumter) said, “We have an old system of voting machines. We have surplus money from previous years. We have the ability to get something done on this.”
Sen. McElveen has filed a bill to replace South Carolina’s voting system. He wants to get a system with a voter verified paper audit trail so the elections could be audited. Sen. McElveen wants the new system to be in place by 2020.
He isn’t sure if paper ballots or machines are the best way to go. “I don’t know the answer to that question right now. We need to hear testimony on these things.”
The State Election Commission said they need $60 million to replace the 13,000 voting machines across the state.
“I believe we can accomplish our goal for much less than that. If it’s $60 million that’s fine if we’re protecting our most important right as Americans,” Sen. McElveen said.
He wants to make sure the procurement process is open and fair.
Governor Henry McMaster’s proposed executive budget sets aside $5 million for new voting machines. South Carolina is one of five states that use a direct-recording electronic (DRE) voting machines without a paper trail.
A Senate Judiciary subcommittee will discuss S. 182 next week.
There could also be changes to when you vote as well.
There are bills filed in the House and Senate to establish early voting in South Carolina. Right now, South Carolina only has absentee voting. Election officials say a record number of absentee ballots were issued for last year’s midterm elections.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.