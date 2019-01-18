Foods you may want to avoid during the shutdown

(CNN) - It’s been almost one month since the partial government shutdown began, and the effects can be felt almost everywhere: state parks, airports and even your food.
The Food and Drug Administration, the agency in charge of making sure food is safe, stopped some routine food safety inspections when the shutdown began. It also was forced to furlough thousands of workers.
Some of those employees were brought back to resume some of the "high risk" inspections but are working without pay.
This situation has some safety advocates concerned. A few tips they say will help people protect themselves:
- Stay away from pre-packaged fresh foods, like salads and sandwiches.
- Stick to things you have control over cooking at home
- Make sure to wash and rinse all produce properly.
- Stick to brand names you know and trust
- Be especially diligent if you’re pregnant, have children or a compromised immune system.
