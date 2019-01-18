First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking rain and the bitter cold over the next few days!

Here’s the deal. A cold front will move into the Midlands Saturday into Sunday. We’re expecting scattered rain to move into the area Saturday, with light rain especially during the morning and early afternoon. However, the heaviest of the rain will move in by Saturday night into early Sunday morning as the front slides through the area. Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out either. We could see between .25-.50” of rain over the weekend.