First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking rain and the bitter cold over the next few days!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some big changes as we move through the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Your weekend will not be a washout! However, have your rain gear handy.
· A few isolated sprinkles and showers are possible early Saturday in the Midlands.
· Rain chances will ramp up Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves in.
· In fact, a First Alert is posted for late Saturday night into Sunday morning for the potential of heavy rain. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Winds will pick up as well.
· Monday is an Alert Day for the bitter cold. Temps will dip into the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.
· Highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will likely trickle in overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
We’re not expecting a complete washout for your weekend. However, we have a First Alert for the weekend.
Here’s the deal. A cold front will move into the Midlands Saturday into Sunday. We’re expecting scattered rain to move into the area Saturday, with light rain especially during the morning and early afternoon. However, the heaviest of the rain will move in by Saturday night into early Sunday morning as the front slides through the area. Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out either. We could see between .25-.50” of rain over the weekend.
Once the front passes to our east by Sunday afternoon, the rain will move away, along with most of the clouds. On top of that, our winds will begin picking up, with gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, then in the mid 50s by Sunday.
Behind the front, our temperatures will drop significantly! That’s why Monday is an Alert Day. An arctic airmass will briefly settle into the area, giving way to temperatures in the low to mid 20s Monday morning. Wind chills will likely be in the teens! Start planning ahead. Also, with any lingering moisture on the ground, black ice will be a concern in a few spots Be careful on the roads. Afternoon temperatures will only rise into the low 40s. We’re expecting plenty of sun Monday.
Temperatures will return to the mid 20s by Tuesday morning, but it won’t be as windy. Highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Late (20%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds: E/SE 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Alert Night (Sat PM/Sun AM): Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain (80%) Isolated Storm. Windy. Lows in the 50s. Winds: S/SW 15-20 mph with higher gusts.
Sunday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. AM Rain (40%). Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Alert Day Monday: Sunny and Cold. Morning temps in the low to mid 20s. Wind chill values in the teens. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
