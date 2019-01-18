First Alert Forecast: Much Colder Air By Monday

First Alert Sunday For Morning Rain and Monday For Colder Temperatures
Today we take a break from the rain and cool temperatures as we await a major pattern change that moves in Sunday through early next week. A strong cold front will move through the state by Sunday. Ahead of the front a good southwest wind will bring the 60s today and Saturday, along with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow night into early Sunday.
Once the front passes Sunday afternoon, skies will clear and with a stiff Northwest wind, temperatures will begin to fall! By the time we make it to Monday morning, it will be sharply colder. Lows in the low 20 with a Wind Chill between 10 – 16 degrees. Those low Wind Chills are dangerously cold for South Carolina. It’s the MLK holiday Monday, so, most schools are closed however, going to any of the planned events outside, it’s important to dress in layers and take precautions. Daytime highs will be near 40 degrees…feeling like upper 20s most of the day.
Temperatures will slowly rise Tuesday into the Middle of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Sunday for Rain and Monday for colder temperatures
- Showers, Rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning
- Clearing turning much colder Sunday afternoon
- Bitter cold Monday with Lows in the Lower 20…Highs Near 40
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs Lower 60s
Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers late. Lows Upper 40s
Saturday: Scattered showers becoming more likely by evening, breezy and warm. Highs in the Upper 60s. Rain chance 50%
First Alert Sunday: Rain and isolated thunderstorms early, clearing, windy and turning colder by afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s, then falling during the day. Rain chance 80% early.
First Alert Monday: Sunny and cold. Morning Lows Lower 20s with a Wind Chill of 10-16 degrees. Highs Lower 40s
