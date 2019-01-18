First Alert Forecast: Much Colder Air By Monday

Once the front passes Sunday afternoon, skies will clear and with a stiff Northwest wind, temperatures will begin to fall! By the time we make it to Monday morning, it will be sharply colder. Lows in the low 20 with a Wind Chill between 10 – 16 degrees. Those low Wind Chills are dangerously cold for South Carolina. It’s the MLK holiday Monday, so, most schools are closed however, going to any of the planned events outside, it’s important to dress in layers and take precautions. Daytime highs will be near 40 degrees…feeling like upper 20s most of the day.