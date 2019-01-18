Elgin man stuck with the bill and the cleanup after illegal dumpers abuse his property

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s something we can’t ignore. The Midlands is looking pretty messy.
Mike Shawen has been going back and forth with folks illegally dumping on his property and it’s costing him. From flower pots to wood, to diesel fuel, he’s caught it all on camera and reported it to county officials. The problem? Even with his evidence and no trespassing signs, nothing’s really changing.
“I gave them the information again, but I haven’t heard anything back,” Shawen said. “I’ve had to remove all the debris myself.”
Even though Shawen takes care of his property, officials told him it’s his responsibility to move the dumped garbage to the curb for pickup. If he can’t move it himself, he’s stuck hiring labor to move someone else’s mess.
We spoke to county councilwoman Joyce Dickerson and she said Richland County needs to crackdown on illegal dumping and littering.
“From lavatories, to mattresses, to electronics, this is a very serious problem with me,” Dickerson said. “I’ve decided that it’s going to be my priority during my next two years. I have talked to several of my council members, and we’ve decided that this is going to be one of the things we’re going to work on very, very hard.”
In regards to Shawen’s dilemma, Dickerson isn’t his district council representative, but she believes his case has fallen into a gray area about who needs to follow up with these crimes. That’s why she’s hoping to bring together county council, local law enforcement, and public works so that everyone can get on the same page to attack this problem.
“We have state highways, and we have county roads,” she said. “So it’s going to take all of us working together to address this problem. We’ve identified a lot of litter around businesses, we need to put those folks on notice that we are not going to tolerate it.”
Dickerson recommends contacting your county representative directly if you aren’t making headway reporting to other officials if you’re dealing with a case like Shawen’s.
We’ve reached out to Chip Jackson, the councilman who represents the district that this property is on, but we haven’t heard back yet.
Councilwoman Dickerson said she’s intending to kickstart her push to clean up Richland County at the next county meeting on February 5.
