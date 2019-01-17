1-year-old new face of Pantene gives everyone hair envy

JAPAN (WIS) - If you’re susceptible to baby fever and hair envy, look away! The new face of Pantene, 1-year-old Chanco, is turning heads with her uniquely long locks.
The baby from Japan has a voluminous head of hair that has not only won her a modeling gig with Pantene, but a new adorable short film with the company as well. Earlier this month, she appeared in “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward,” Pantene Japan’s ad campaign encouraging women to express themselves.
The film highlights a mother’s special love and how it’s okay to be different.
Look at that hubba hubba head of hair!
Baby Chanco made her internet debut last spring when her mother posted a picture on social media to show off her hairdo. She has since gained thousands of Instagram followers.
