1-year-old new face of Pantene gives everyone hair envy

1-year-old new face of Pantene gives everyone hair envy
By Emily Smith | January 17, 2019 at 12:54 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 7:07 PM

JAPAN (WIS) - If you’re susceptible to baby fever and hair envy, look away! The new face of Pantene, 1-year-old Chanco, is turning heads with her uniquely long locks.

The baby from Japan has a voluminous head of hair that has not only won her a modeling gig with Pantene, but a new adorable short film with the company as well. Earlier this month, she appeared in “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward,” Pantene Japan’s ad campaign encouraging women to express themselves.

The film highlights a mother’s special love and how it’s okay to be different.

Look at that hubba hubba head of hair!

Baby Chanco made her internet debut last spring when her mother posted a picture on social media to show off her hairdo. She has since gained thousands of Instagram followers.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.