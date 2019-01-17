WIS goes behind the scenes to learn more about SCDOT’s ‘Pothole Blitz’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It is no secret that the roads in South Carolina can be pretty bad and bumpy.
That is why South Carolina Department of Transportation officials are out in full force after launching their “pothole blitz” to repair trouble spots over the next few weeks.
WIS went behind the scenes to find out what goes into filling the unwanted potholes in your neighborhood.
It all starts by a phone call or online maintenance request.
Once SCDOT customer service receives the request and can confirm the road is a state-maintained road, they put that information into a tracking system.
“We put it into our tracking system and, once that’s complete, the tracking system automatically directs it to the appropriate maintenance office in that county,” said SCDOT customer service representative Lindsay Zang.
If you don’t want to call, you can also submit a maintenance work request online.
“Managers and engineers around the state take that information prioritize it and make repairs as soon as possible.” SCDOT maintenance engineer Tony Magwood said.
From there, crews hit the road and are sent out to lay down fresh asphalt.
“From our church members to our spouses, we all have something to say when it comes to the quality of our roadways,” Magwood said. “So, when those guys are out there, they are taking care of potholes or signs they know that and understanding that the safety of their families and loved one is at stake as well.”
Richard Dixon lives on Morninghill Drive, where SCDOT crews filled six potholes Thursday morning. He said he’s lived on this road for nearly 20 years and potholes have always been a problem.
“I’m glad they’re coming out and finally taking some action here in this old neighborhood in St. Andrews that seems to be neglected.” Dixon said.
SCDOT said it’s received nearly 5,000 reports of pothole locations from the public in the first week of the blitz that started on January 10.
Citizens are asked to contact SCDOT at 1-855-467-2368 to report potholes. You may also report damages on the SCDOT website.
Crews will be working extended hours to repair the roadways. Motorists are urged to use caution as they travel through these work zones.
