Man ID’d after crashing car into SC Waffle House, told police he just wanted to eat

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - One person has been arrested after crashing into a Waffle House in Cayce early Thursday morning.
Gregory Alexander Maxwell was arrested after leading police on a chase. He has been charged with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving while uninsured.
Officials said that troopers were sitting on I-26 Westbound at the 115 mile-marker when Maxwell passed them at a high rate of speed.
The suspect exited off Exit 113 and attempted to pull into the Waffle House on Airport Blvd. when he struck the business.
Cayce Department of Public Safety and SCHP responded to the incident and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated.
It appears that at least one car hit the corner of the building and sent debris flying inside, as seen in photos sent to WIS from an employee.
Despite the incident, the Waffle House remained open with employees still cooking inside as police investigated. A witness told WIS that the suspect told police “I just wanted to get some Waffle House.”
No one was injured inside of the restaurant, according to Cayce DPS.
We have reached out to state troopers for more information, check back for updates.
