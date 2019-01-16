Rep. Cunningham asks for his paycheck to be withheld during shutdown

Joe Cunningham is asking for his first paycheck to be withheld.
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 16, 2019 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:00 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - First district Rep. Joe Cunningham is scheduled to get paid for the first time as a member of the House of Representatives on Feb. 1.

Instead, he’s asking the house administrator to withhold his paycheck during the government shutdown.

Today is the 26th day of the government shutdown. Federal workers have missed paychecks and for the first time ever,...

“I believe it is unacceptable for members of congress to be paid when we have not done our jobs,” Cunningham wrote in a Facebook post. “So I’ve asked the house administrator to withhold my paycheck.”

Cunningham made headlines late last week when he tried to bring beer onto the house floor. He also announced plans to introduce his first piece of legislation concerning seismic testing and offshore drilling.

Wednesday marked day 26 of the shutdown.

