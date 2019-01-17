Missing 19-year-old with special needs found safe in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 19-year-old woman that police had been searching for was found safe and has returned home in Charlotte.
The woman’s mother told WBTV that 19-year-old Leah L’Shae Kelley has returned home and is safe Thursday afternoon.
Leah originally left her home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning after an argument with her mom, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.
She was reportedly showing signs of mental distress before leaving the home in Steele Creek.
Leah’s mother told WBTV that she was worried for her daughter’s safety, before she came back home Thursday afternoon.
