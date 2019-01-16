New titleholders crowned to represent the Lowcountry at Miss SC and Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Five young ladies were crowned to represent the Lowcountry at the Miss SC and Miss SC Teen pageant in June.
Janelle Green, 19, a junior at Claflin University was crowned as Miss Summerville 2019.
Leah Herivieux, 18, a senior at the South Carolina Whitmore School was crowned as Miss North Charleston 2019.
Morgan Elvis, 21, is a graduate of Charleston Southern University and a graduate of Horry-Georgetown Technical College was crowned Miss Lowcountry 2019.
These three ladies each earned a $1,000 college scholarship and will now go on to compete at Miss South Carolina this summer.
Nicole Herrera, 15, a freshman at Carolina Forest High School was crowned Miss Summerville Teen 2019. In addition to being crowned, Herrera was awarded the Teen Evening Gown & On-Stage Question award along with being named the Teen Talent winner.
Reilly Ray, 16, a junior at Laurence Manning Academy was crowned Miss North Charleston Teen 2019.
Kathryn Liberstein, 16, a junior at Summerville High School was appointed Miss Lowcountry Teen 2019.
These ladies will also go on to compete at the Miss South Carolina pageant in late June. Winners at the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageant will advance to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions.
The pageant was held at Trident Technical College’s College Center and 19 young ladies ranging in age from 13 to 24 competed for the five titles.
