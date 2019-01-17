My Take: The partial government shutdown feels like it has no end in sight

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We are well into the third week of a partial federal government shutdown. And it appears it won’t end anytime soon.
Both President Trump and Democratic leaders have dug in their heels on the issue of border wall funding and it seems no one is willing to budge.
And who is being hurt? It goes well beyond the 800 thousand federal employees who will start to miss paychecks.
If you think the shutdown doesn’t impact you, then consider a few things - trash removal and paid maintenance at national parks have come to a standstill.
TSA workers at airports are calling out sick. Small business loans are not being processed through the government. And mortgage applications have sharply dropped in the past two weeks. The impacts will only continue to grow.
We’re not here to take sides or debate politics. We’re just asking for one thing - compromise. It’s a word that gets used a lot but doesn’t seem to be put into practice much these days.
Is it any wonder that so many people have a negative view of our leaders in Washington?
It’s time for both sides to budge, meet in the middle and put an end to this stalemate before irreparable damage is done to people’s lives.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
