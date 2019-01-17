Lexington One officials tackle middle school overcrowding with new school

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Leaders in Lexington County District One are considering a proposal to change the attendance lines of three middle schools.
A new middle school, Beechwood Middle, is opening this August on Highway 378. The district says the school can serve 1,500 students.
The proposed attendance zone for Beechwood Middle School alters the attendance lines of Lexington Middle, Meadow Glen Middle and Pleasant Hill Middle schools. So, some children who attend these schools this year may attend a different school after the new attendance lines go into effect.
District officials say the proposal will help with overcrowding, among other things.
In addition, the proposed lines create true high school feeder patterns. Beechwood Middle and Pleasant Hill Middle feed students to Lexington High School, while Lexington Middle and Meadow Glen Middle feed students to River Bluff High School.
If it is passed, the district will let rising 8th graders have the option to stay at their current school for their final year as long as their parents provide transportation.
The district will hold three public meetings so that the public can hear a formal presentation of the proposed attendance lines and review maps of the proposed attendance lines.
Parents can come to any of these meetings and do not have to come to the one at their child’s school, as the district will provide the same information at all three meetings at 6:30 p.m.
The zoning meetings will take place on:
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Lexington Middle School’s theater
Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Pleasant Hill Middle School’s theater
Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Meadow Glen Middle School’s theater
