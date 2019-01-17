Lexington deputies in search of pair possibly involved in Walmart larceny

Have you seen this man and this woman? The Lexington County Sheriff's Department believes they may be involved in a larceny case they're working. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 17, 2019 at 5:12 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 5:12 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and woman who may have been involved in a theft at Walmart.

Details surrounding the case haven’t been released at this time. However, witnesses said they were seen driving away in a store in a champagne-colored Isuzu Rodeo.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

