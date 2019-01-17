Lawson, Bryant lead second-half surge in Gamecocks’ 74-71 win over Vandy

USC trailed 39-29 at the half, but made their charge at the 13:51 mark. The Gamecocks put together a 19-7 run to tie the game at 57-57 with 6:41 to play giving themselves a chance to keep their perfect conference record in tact. Ultimately, Carolina would outscore Vandy 45-32 in the final half while holding the Commodores to nine made field goals to come away with the win.