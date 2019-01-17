Lawson, Bryant lead second-half surge in Gamecocks’ 74-71 win over Vandy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Down by as many as 12 against the Commodores, South Carolina fought back to beat Vanderbilt 74-71 to improve to 4-0 in SEC play.
USC trailed 39-29 at the half, but made their charge at the 13:51 mark. The Gamecocks put together a 19-7 run to tie the game at 57-57 with 6:41 to play giving themselves a chance to keep their perfect conference record in tact. Ultimately, Carolina would outscore Vandy 45-32 in the final half while holding the Commodores to nine made field goals to come away with the win.
Freshman AJ Lawson was the top scorer for the Gamecocks with 24 points while freshman Keshawn Bryant finished with 13 points.
Senior guard Hassani Gravett scored all 17 of his points in the second half. He and Lawson were responsible for scoring the Gamecocks’ final 13 points.
South Carolina is now 9-7 overall and 4-0 in conference play. They’ve now won five straight games.
The Gamecocks will travel to LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m.
