FIRST ALERT: Enjoy warmer temperatures now, BIG changes coming

First Alert Sunday For Rain and Monday For Colder Temperatures
Milky sunshine today with high clouds rolling in by the afternoon, as a quick disturbance moves in and out giving us scattered showers. Highs Near 60. Friday, we are between systems and by the weekend, a very strong cold front pushes into the Southeast.
Scattered showers Saturday will give way to widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday morning. Gusty winds from the Southwest will turn to the North/Northwest and bring MUCH colder temperatures for the first part of the week.
Sharply colder behind the front as we’ll see daytime Highs 15-18 degrees below normal (Highs upper 30s to Near 40) overnight. Lows in the Lower 20s. We remain dry until the next system arrives by Wednesday.
Highs bounce back to Near 60 degrees midweek.
Weather Highlights:
- Showers develop by this evening
- First Alert Sunday for Rain and Monday for colder temperatures
- Major cold is here for the first part of the week
Forecast:
Today: Patchy Fog this morning otherwise, increasing clouds by afternoon. 30% chance of showers this evening. High Near 60
Tonight: Scattered showers until Midnight, then becoming Fair. Lows Middle 40s. Rain chance 30%
Friday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs Lower 60s
