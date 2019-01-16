Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Wilson Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that killed one man earlier this month.
Officials said 17-year-old Hassan Reynolds was taken into custody by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C. Reynolds has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old David Caughman last week in Columbia. He’s been charged as an accessory after the fact of murder.
Both men have been charged in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Jose Martinez, who was shot at a gas station on Wilson Boulevard.
Reynolds is being housed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center while Reynolds is being held in Greensboro, N.C., pending an extradition hearing.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.