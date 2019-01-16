Trail Of Hope - The Struggle For Equality

Skip to content
RELATED CONTENT
Shaw AFB 3-Star General reflects on Civil Rights Movement in military, ahead of MLK Day
As we look ahead to the Martin Luther King Junior holiday on Monday, a three-star general at Shaw Air Force Base is reflecting on the impact of the military during the Civil Rights movement.
By
Emily Scarlett
Published 36m at 8:06 AM
Teen with replica gun shot, killed by police
54m
54m
Crews investigate gas leaks after 2 people found dead inside of a Columbia, SC apartment complex
By
Tanita Gaither and
Caroline Hecker
1h
1h
Lexington Police seek woman for stealing hundreds of dollars in meat from Lowes Foods
By
WIS News 10 Staff
3h
3h
Lexington-Richland school freezes enrollment to address overcrowding
Lexington-Richland School District 5 is freezing enrollment at Chapin Elementary School.
By
WIS News 10 Staff
3h
3h