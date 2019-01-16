Moon river: Giant ice disk spins in Maine

(Gray News) – The folks in Westbrook, ME, are buzzing about this.
There’s a giant circle of ice spinning in the middle of the Presumpscot River that runs through town.
This is no small thing. It’s about 100 yards across.
Some might mistake it for a full moon, except it’s in the middle of a river.
“It kind of looks like a crop circle,” Doug Bertlesman told the Portland Press Herald. His office overlooks the river where the disk formed.
“It’s pretty wild to look at,” he said. “It’s certainly not every day that you can watch a spinning circle of ice in the river.”
Scientists say that ice disks are rare and can be caused when a pile of slush freezes in an eddy or a piece of ice breaks off from another and begins to rotate. The current, rocks and water can all help shape it.
Rob Mitchell, who owns a building along the river, noticed the phenomenon Monday morning.
“There were ducks sitting on it,” he told the Herald Press. “The ducks were rotating on this big Lazy Susan. It was a big duck-go-round.”
The City of Westbrook is using the ice disk as an opportunity to promote the city just outside of Portland.
“The mysterious Ice Disk is still spinning today in Westbrook,” the city said on its Facebook page. “Come down to the River Walk, take a selfie, and grab some lunch at one of our awesome nearby restaurants!”
It’s a good thing when both the people and ducks of Westbrook are happy.
