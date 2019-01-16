It’s official: Palmetto Health, Greenville Health System are Prisma Health as of Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As of Jan. 16, the medical centers and hospitals under the brands of Palmetto Health and Greenville Health Systems are officially unified as Prisma Health.
The name changes were announced in September 2018. Campuses and hospitals will retain their core name identities, although it will take a year or more to change overall signage, printed materials, etc. As part of the new identity, the GHS, Palmetto Health and Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group brands, including their names and logos, will be retired. The Palmetto Health USC Medical Group timeline for their name transition will happen in 2020.
Here are the names for the hospitals.
Prisma Health–Midlands
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
- Prisma Health Heart Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Prisma Health–Upstate
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
- Prisma Health Marshall I Pickens Hospital
- Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
- Prisma Health Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital
The change to Prisma Health has already affected some former Palmetto Health employees. Earlier this month, hospital officials confirmed that 140 jobs were eliminated in an effort to reduce costs.
