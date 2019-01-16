‘Forgiveness is better:’ SC restaurant owner poses with man who robbed business

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man known as Mr. Seafood took to Facebook to show that despite his business being broken into, that won’t stop his compassionate spirit to forgive the man who committed the crime.
Kevin Scott, the owner of Mr. Seafood #1 in Columbia says his restaurant on Two Notch Road was broken into overnight on Jan. 13. He’s been in business in that location since July 2017.
Smith says he showed some neighborhood guys the surveillance video and a day later, they identified the suspect and let Scott know his name. He thought about calling police, but Scott said he asked the neighbors to bring the guy by and let him speak to him.
“God inspired me,” Scott said. “I talked to the guy and he said he did it to feed his family, and his story didn’t seem dishonest to me. He apologized and offered to work to pay off what he stole, but I don’t want that. I just don’t want him committing crimes.”
Just two days later, on Jan. 15, he met the person who stole from him and did what he had to do for closure.
“I don’t do things for accolades, I do them to give glory to God,” Scott said.
In the end, Scott said he called police and told him he would not be pressing charges.
He said he’s glad the post has shown others how to forgive others when they’ve been wronged.
“Forgiveness is better,” he wrote on his restaurant’s Facebook page.
A number of people commented about Scott’s big heart and the power of forgiveness.
“It takes a special type of person to display this level of humility in a situation like this," one commenter said. "I pray many blessings and much success to you and your business. I wish the same to the young man, because through you he will learn defiance and what it takes to be earnest and hardworking; through you he has another chance to make the right choice.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.