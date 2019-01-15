FIRST ALERT: Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! We’re tracking heavy rain and wind chills in the teens

Some of the rain could be heavy at times Saturday night into Sunday, so be weather aware and plan ahead. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Once the front passes to our east by Sunday afternoon, the rain will move away, along with the clouds. On top of that, our winds will begin picking up through the day, with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, then the mid to upper 50s by Sunday.