FIRST ALERT: Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! We’re tracking heavy rain and wind chills in the teens

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days. A cold front will change our weather in a big way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Alert Days!
· A cold front will bring rain to the Midlands Saturday into Sunday.
· Some of the rain will be heavy late Saturday night into Sunday morning. An isolated storm is possible.
· Then, behind the cold front, much colder air will move into the area.
· By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s! Wind chills will be in the teens.
· Black ice is possible early Monday morning.
· Highs will only reach the low 40s by Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re tracking a cold front that will slide through the Midlands this weekend. We’ll see a few scattered showers on Saturday. But the bulk of the rain will likely move into the area late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.
Some of the rain could be heavy at times Saturday night into Sunday, so be weather aware and plan ahead. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Once the front passes to our east by Sunday afternoon, the rain will move away, along with the clouds. On top of that, our winds will begin picking up through the day, with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, then the mid to upper 50s by Sunday.
Much colder weather will drift into the Midlands behind the front, which could lead to black ice.
In fact, by Monday morning, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s! Any lingering moisture on the ground could potentially produce black ice early Monday morning. Be careful on the roads. Also, keep in mind that wind chills will be in the teens! Start planning ahead now. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s by afternoon.
Temperatures will slowly warm into the low 50s by Tuesday.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. AM Rain (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Alert Day Monday: Sunny and Cold. Black Ice Possible. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills in the teens. High temperatures in the low 40s.
