Upstate football standout suddenly passes away during surgery

SPARTANBURG, SC (WYFF) - Spartanburg High School is planning to hold a candlelight vigil for a football player who died unexpectedly during a surgery. Senior Nick Dixon passed away Friday afternoon, according to Spartanburg Schools District 7.
The defensive standout and part-time running back was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 2018 and had several offers to play at the collegiate level, the school district stated. The district went on to tout Dixon’s contributions to his team and to the community.
"He was a great person, great teammate and a great player and will always be remembered," Dixon's coach, Chris Miller, said.
Since Dixon's passing, a number of schools have shown love and support for him and his family on social media.
Spartanburg Schools District 7 asked people to remember Dixon and his family in their thoughts and prayers.
Spartanburg High students planned a candlelight vigil for the senior on the football field at the school on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Grief counselors are expected to be available for students at school on Monday.
Funeral arrangements for Nick have yet to be announced.
