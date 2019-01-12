Efforts continue to save and preserve Ingram Dunes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The Ingram Dunes is one of the largest undeveloped areas in North Myrtle Beach and like much of Horry County it is at risk of being developed.
However, some still believe there’s hope to save the iconic dunes from becoming another developed plot of land.
For several years’ residents in North Myrtle Beach and throughout the Grand Strand have come together to do whatever they can to preserve Ingram Dunes.
They said it’s not just about preserving the natural beauty, but the memories that come with it.
“This kind of landscape is what drew people to the beach in the first place, they didn’t come here for housing developments they came for the natural beauty,” said Jane Vernon.
Jane Vernon has memories of Ingram Dunes going back nearly 60 years, a place her family vacationed and a place she now calls home.
“One of the things that people will miss greatly and one of the things I will miss is the bird songs, this has been a bird sanctuary like no other,” said Vernon.
It’s also a place for people to find peace away from the tourism packed summer beaches.
“These are the highest relic dunes across the coast of South Carolina according to state geologists,” said Damien Triouleyre.
Several activists stood alongside the dunes on Saturday trying to gain awareness of the issue at hand.
The land appraisal report shows the property is worth $3.1 million to save and preserve the 9.3 acres as it is.
“It would be such a loss for people not to have a place in North Myrtle Beach where they can see and hear birds, see wildlife surrounded by nature,” said Vernon.
At times it feels like they’re against a great clime, they have yet to give up hope for the dune’s future.
“We wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t hope, it’s too beautiful not to be saved and too important not to be saved,” said Triouleyre.
Those hoping to preserve the dunes have been working with local and state officials to do whatever they can to preserve this plot of land.
As they look to raise the $3.1 million to purchase the dunes, over $600,000 has been raised with the help of the City of North Myrtle Beach.
