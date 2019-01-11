South Carolina trooper helps deliver baby outside fast food restaurant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A trooper with South Carolina Highway Patrol helped make a special delivery while on patrol Friday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., while driving along Highway 544, a vehicle pulled up behind the trooper with its headlights flashing to get his attention, said Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
After flagging the trooper down, the driver told him his wife was in labor inside the vehicle. With no time left to make it to the hospital, they pulled into the Zaxby’s parking lot where the trooper helped the couple welcome a baby into the world.
The mother and her newborn were then transported to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for treatment, Collins said.
The trooper went to the hospital himself Friday to meet the baby he helped deliver and congratulate the mother.
