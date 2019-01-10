Berkeley County announces grand re-opening date for Cypress Gardens

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cypress Gardens, which was severely damaged by the historic floods of October 2015, is set to reopen after more than three years.
Berkeley County Government officials announced Friday the park will hold its Grand Re-Opening on April 13.
A grand re-opening ceremony is planned for that day, Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said.
“Reopening Cypress Gardens is a priority for Berkeley County," Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. "Its rich history and beauty make this facility one of the Lowcountry’s premier recreation destinations. While the delayed opening is not ideal, Berkeley County is committed to seeing the park re-open in April and will do everything possible to ensure that date stands as the grand re-opening for this historic park. I’m thrilled for the project to come together and for the public to soon again appreciate the gem that it is.”
The county immediately closed the park after what was then called 100-year-rains caused damage across the Lowcountry. Since then, funding, timing and weather have all impacted the work to get the park reopened, Moldenhauer said.
Repairs and improvements to the park include work on the boat dock, walkways, bridges, parking lot, ticket booth, visitors’ center, front lawn and more, she said. Berkeley County has done a majority of the work in-house with help from departments including, Facility and Grounds, Water and Sanitation, Roads and Bridges Departments and others.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.