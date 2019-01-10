Berkeley County announces grand re-opening date for Cypress Gardens

“Reopening Cypress Gardens is a priority for Berkeley County," Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. "Its rich history and beauty make this facility one of the Lowcountry’s premier recreation destinations. While the delayed opening is not ideal, Berkeley County is committed to seeing the park re-open in April and will do everything possible to ensure that date stands as the grand re-opening for this historic park. I’m thrilled for the project to come together and for the public to soon again appreciate the gem that it is.”