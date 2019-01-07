SC AG Wilson joins lawsuit against Trump administration to block offshore drilling

The federal government is planning to use seismic airguns to explore and evaluate thousands of square miles off our coast looking for potential oil and gas reserves beneath the ocean floor. If reserves are found, offshore oil or gas drilling would follow. Seismic testing could have a huge effect on South Carolina’s tourism economy. The four coastal counties of Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, and Beaufort generate more than $13.5 Billion in tourism spending every year. From 2007 to 2014, the economic value of businesses making use of ocean and coastal waters in the state grew from $37 billion to $44 billion, according to the most recent National Ocean Economic Program report using employment and wage data to track trends. In the same time period, jobs grew from 433,183 to 445,398. Total wages also grew from $14.6 billion to $17.2 billion. This economic growth results from and is reliant on, in large part, a vibrant and healthy marine ecosystem. The geophysical surveys involve blasting these acoustic pulses at the ocean floor approximately every ten seconds, twenty-four hours a day, for months at a time, producing extreme loud noises which can be audible for hundreds of kilometers and, under certain circumstances, thousands of kilometers from the source.

Statement from the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson