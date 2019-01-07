SC AG Wilson joins lawsuit against Trump administration to block offshore drilling

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a motion in federal court on Monday to join a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block planned seismic testing and offshore drilling along the South Carolina coast.
Wilson filed a motion to join a lawsuit against the federal government filed by 16 South Carolina cities and towns and the state Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
The original lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court of D.C. in August 2018.
"Once again the federal government seeks to intrude upon the sovereignty of the state of South Carolina," Attorney General Wilson said. "Such action puts our State's economy, tourism, and beautiful natural resources at risk. We are bringing suit to protect the State's economy and the rule of law.
“We understand the need to have a long-term, reliable energy supply. However, any comprehensive energy strategy must comply with the rule of law,” Wilson continued. “While oil and gas exploration could bring in billions of dollars, doing it without adequate study and precautions could end up costing billions of dollars and cause irreversible damage to our economy and coast.”
According to the motion, “Although a number of coastal municipalities are parties to this suit, the Attorney General represents the interests of the entire State including its agencies that could be affected by the seismic surveying and the general public. No single plaintiff or the present group of plaintiffs represents all of those interests. Therefore, the Attorney General’s ability to protect the interests of the public and State agencies would not be adequately represented by the existing plaintiffs and would be impaired.”
The lawsuit argues that the seismic testing would harm and could even destroy the coastal fishing industries in South Carolina. It would also irreparably harm marine life and the communities that rely on it. The testing would also violate the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Administrative Procedures Act.
The attorney general and the other plaintiffs are asking that a federal judge issue an injunction to prohibit the seismic airgun surveys, rule that the permission to allow the airgun use violates federal laws, or at the very least not allow the seismic testing to go forward until there has been ordered, received, and evaluated by the Court an objective, comprehensive study of the impact of the testing on South Carolina’s environment and economy.
“We are challenging the legality of the federal government authorizing testing and drilling off South Carolina’s coast. The rule of law must be followed by any Administration,” Wilson said.
