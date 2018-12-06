Wanted fugitive in custody after search warrant executed in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals have taken a wanted suspect into custody after executing a search warrant late Wednesday night.
Authorities arrived at an apartment complex located at the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Avenue to serve the warrant for a suspect out of Calhoun County.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and will be turned over to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect’s charges are not known at this time.
