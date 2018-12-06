Gamecocks knock down season-high 14 3’s in dominant win over App. State

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina drained 14 three-pointers Wednesday night while holding Appalachian State just under 29 percent shooting in their 80-50 win at Colonial Life Arena.
Six Gamecocks finished with at least one made three-pointer against the Mountaineers helping Carolina shoot 50 percent from beyond the arc. Senior Bianca Cuevas-Moore led the Gamecocks with 12 points off the bench while Alexis Jennings finished with 10 in the win.
The Gamecocks led by as many as 38 in the contest against the Mountaineers on their way to capturing their fifth win of the season.
No 22. South Carolina travels to Duke at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
