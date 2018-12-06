Gamecock men drop first road test of the season to Wyoming

LARAMIE, WY (WIS) - South Carolina led by nine early in the first half, but Frank Martin’s squad wasn’t able to hold the lead as the Gamecocks fell to Wyoming 73-64 on Wednesday night.
The Gamecocks shot 37 percent from the floor and were 3-of-20 from long range in the loss.
AJ Lawson was the leading scorer for Carolina with 15 points and nine rebounds. Chris Silva had 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
The Gamecocks have lost three of their last five games. They’ll travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan at noon on Saturday.
