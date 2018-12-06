FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain, possible wintry weather in SC by the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Saturday, Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days. We’re tracking a system that will bring rain and possibly some wintry weather to parts of South Carolina.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday and Friday bring dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 50s.
· Then, our attention turns to your weekend into early next week as an area of low pressure tracks toward South Carolina, bringing rain and potential wintry weather to the state.
· Alert Days are posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
· We’re expecting cold rain on Saturday. Highs will only reach the lower 40s.
· We’ll have to watch the forecast closely Sunday and Monday as some sleet and/or snowflakes could mix in with the rain for the Upstate and our far northern counties (closer to the NC border). A little sleet mixed with rain is also possible for the Midlands. However, most of our area will see rain.
· No accumulation is expected. If we see any changes in the forecast, we will let you know.
· Highs will be in the low 40s Sunday and Monday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s.
On Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. We’ll begin seeing a few more clouds drifting over the sunshine on Friday. Still, we’ll be dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Then, all eyes are on the weekend forecast into early next week. Alert Days are posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will move from the northern Gulf Coast toward the Palmetto State, giving way to rain and potential wintry weather for parts of the state.
On Saturday, we’ll see rain overspreading the area as we go through the day. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
Then, on Sunday, as low pressure gets even closer to the area, we’ll see even more rain moving over the Midlands and the state. Here’s the deal. Cold air will already be in place for much of our area. However, the deepest of the cold weather will be to our north and northwest. There will likely be some sleet mixing in with the rain on Sunday. Our forecast models have been hinting at sleet mixing in with rain at times on Sunday morning and again Sunday afternoon. Most of the Midlands, though, will likely see rain since we’ll be on the “warmer” side of the system. Air and ground temperatures are expected to stay above freezing through the day for most areas. No accumulations are expected. The best chance to see most of this wintry weather will be for areas in the Upstate and counties closer to the NC border.
Much of the same is expected on Monday. We’ll see rain mixed in with sleet and possibly a snowflake or two. Still, the best areas to see this wintry-like weather will be in the Upstate and our far northern counties closer to the NC border. No accumulation is expected at this time for the Midlands. Now, as the system departs the area, a few more sleet pellets or snowflakes could drift a little farther south. Again, no accumulation is expected. Air and ground temperatures are expected to be above freezing.
As for rainfall estimates, we could see anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain in parts of the area this weekend into Monday.
Drier weather moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High temperatures in the low 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.