FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain, possible wintry weather in SC by the weekend

Then, on Sunday, as low pressure gets even closer to the area, we’ll see even more rain moving over the Midlands and the state. Here’s the deal. Cold air will already be in place for much of our area. However, the deepest of the cold weather will be to our north and northwest. There will likely be some sleet mixing in with the rain on Sunday. Our forecast models have been hinting at sleet mixing in with rain at times on Sunday morning and again Sunday afternoon. Most of the Midlands, though, will likely see rain since we’ll be on the “warmer” side of the system. Air and ground temperatures are expected to stay above freezing through the day for most areas. No accumulations are expected. The best chance to see most of this wintry weather will be for areas in the Upstate and counties closer to the NC border.