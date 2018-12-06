First Alert: Heavy Rain and Possible Winter Mix On The Way

A strong Low pressure system will move from the Gulf coast to off our coast Saturday through Monday. Look for widespread rain with periods of very heavy rain all weekend. High pressure to our North will build up a chilly Wedge pattern. This gives us well below normal temperatures and it will be cold, wet and raw! We’ll be between the High to the North and the Low off the coast, so expect very windy conditions Saturday through Monday with some gust up to 40 mph!