First Alert: Heavy Rain and Possible Winter Mix On The Way

First Alert Saturday, Sunday and Monday For Heavy Rain and Possible Wintry Mix Late Sunday and Late Monday
High pressure will keep us calm and dry for now…things will be changing quickly by Saturday.
A strong Low pressure system will move from the Gulf coast to off our coast Saturday through Monday. Look for widespread rain with periods of very heavy rain all weekend. High pressure to our North will build up a chilly Wedge pattern. This gives us well below normal temperatures and it will be cold, wet and raw! We’ll be between the High to the North and the Low off the coast, so expect very windy conditions Saturday through Monday with some gust up to 40 mph!
There will be times, mostly overnight and Monday evening, when we could receive some areas of sleet and snowflakes mixed in the rain. No accumulation of snow.
The forecast will come more into focus as we move into Friday.
Weather Headlines:
- Chilly and dry today and Friday
- First Alert Saturday – Monday for periods of heavy rain and the chance of a Wintry Mix Saturday Night, Sunday Night and Monday evening.
- This will be a changing forecast over the next 48 hours.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cool. Highs Lower 50s
Tonight: Clear not as cold. Lows Lower 30s
Friday: Increasing Clouds. Highs Middle 50s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.