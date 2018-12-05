Talk of the Town: The Nutcracker - a Christmas tradition

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia City Ballet returns with its award-winning Nutcracker for its 58th season of a cherished holiday classic. Executive and Artistic Director William Starrett has created a captivating performance which waltzes onto the Koger Center for six snow-filled performances falling on Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16.
This year’s Nutcracker performance will return to its roots and feature special choreography in honor of the 100-year anniversary of Marius Petipa’s original choreographer of Nutcracker. Starrett’s classic version of the Nutcracker allows the audience to experience the real, live classic story in person instead of on-screen.
"While the movie is just out, there is nothing like a live experience," Starrett says. "This is a production complete with astounding sets, scenery and hundreds of costumes – it's a fully professional, once-in-a-lifetime holiday event. See the real story come to life right here in Columbia at the Koger Center."
Columbia City Ballet presents the Nutcracker this weekend and next. Get tickets by calling 803-251-2222. Don’t forget the Nutcracker Tea this weekend and next Saturday. That’s at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, call 803-799-7605
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.