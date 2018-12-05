SC student stopped at bus stop with gun in his backpack, school district officials confirm

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 5, 2018 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 4:31 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland One School District officials are responding to an incident that happened earlier this week where a middle school student reportedly had a handgun in his backpack and deputies intervened before he arrived at school.

The sixth-grader was a student at Hand Middle School and reportedly had a gun at the bus stop. When the school was made aware of the incident, an investigation started.

The Richland One School District released the following statement, saying:

We learned there was an incident Monday morning in which a Hand student reportedly had a gun at a bus stop away from the school campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was notified and is investigating. There are no reports that the student threatened other students nor made any threats against the school. Parents have been notified about the incident.
Richland One School District spokesperson Karen York

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

