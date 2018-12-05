SC student stopped at bus stop with gun in his backpack, school district officials confirm

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland One School District officials are responding to an incident that happened earlier this week where a middle school student reportedly had a handgun in his backpack and deputies intervened before he arrived at school.
The sixth-grader was a student at Hand Middle School and reportedly had a gun at the bus stop. When the school was made aware of the incident, an investigation started.
The Richland One School District released the following statement, saying:
