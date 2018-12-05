RCSD investigates shooting involving several juveniles

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that they say involved several juveniles.
The incident happened on Dec. 3 at 7:30 a.m. in the area of Starboard Way and Spindrift Lane.
Deputies say the juveniles involved attend Hand Middle School, but the incident occurred on private property. The shooting incident did not happen on school grounds, according to RCSD.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. WIS will continue to update this story.
