Lexington woman arrested for purchasing stolen items from law enforcement

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police have arrested 70-year-old Maria Smith after a lengthy investigation determined she was buying and selling stolen goods.
Authorities began looking into several shoplifting cases where over-the-counter medications and other items were stolen in Lexington. Through the investigation, officials determined suspects were between $3,000 to $5,000 of merchandise to support a heroin addiction.
Investigators later identified Smith who was known to buy the stolen goods and re-sell them at a flea market in Lexington County. Authorities worked with asset protection investigators who provided merchandise and other support to expand the investigation. Over the course of several weeks, officials conducted controlled sales of merchandise with Smith. The items, valued at $5,000 in total, were presented to Smith by confidential informants as stolen items each time.
Authorities later executed search warrants at the flea market, at Smith’s home, and Smith’s vehicle. During the searches, Lexington Police recovered over $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise including over-the-counter medicines and personal hygiene items.
Smith was arrested on October 31 and was charged with purchasing stolen goods from an agent of law enforcement, value greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.