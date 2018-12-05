Former Clemson QB commits to SEC school

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant committed to Missouri on Tuesday night to play his final year of eligibility.
Back in September, Bryant took advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule by leaving the Clemson football team after four games this season.
Bryant completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 461 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Tigers' starter - up until ACC freshman of the year Trevor Lawrence was moved up to the No. 1 role for the Syracuse game. Read more from our friends at TigerNet.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.