A Family For Life: Jaylen

In this month's Family For Life, meet a smart little boy who's soft-spoken, but full of personality.
Jaylen is 8 years old. He’s been in foster care since he was 5.
Along with that big smile, Jaylen has a way about him that would melt any parent’s heart.
Most kids are shy in front of the camera & bright lights but Jaylen is ready for his close-up!
This 8-year-old loves to climb, play, and wants to be a firefighter one day.
He’s never been to a museum before so he’s digging all the awesome exhibits. Polar Express in 4D blew him away!
When Education Manager Laura Kane gives Jaylen a one-on-one with Dash the robot in the Wonder Workshop, we find out Jaylen’s a math guy and loves to learn!
We also learn a lot more about him too. He likes to play football, ride his bike and he’d be happy eating spaghetti & chocolate ice cream every night.
His best friend is Ryan but you only see his BIG grin, when you ask about his girlfriend! Her name is Brianna. “She just said she like me,” Jaylen said beaming ear to ear.
He wonders why Brianna picked him and said he’d like to ask that same question to a family one day.
“ WHY, why would they want to take me?,” Jaylen said.
I said to him, “because you’re a smart little boy, and you’re kind and considerate and you have wonderful manners and I can tell you have a really big heart, that’s going to be why they want to take you."
Something told me to ask Jaylen one more question, "Jalen when is your birthday? ‘December 11.’ what?!”
The crew at the SC State Museum came through with a surprise swag bag and we sang happy birthday (the regular AND Stevie Wonder versions) to wish Jaylen happiness, love and joy until he can celebrate with a family of his own one day!
Special thanks to the State Museum for making it such an amazing adventure for Jaylen. He told us he’s always wanted a surprise party and said that was his lucky day!
When it comes to his Family for Life Jaylen wants a mom who will cook his favorite foods and make sure his bed is clean and he wants a dad who will take him hunting, fishing and golfing.
Jaylen is one of about 600 hundred children in our state right now waiting for adoption.
To find out more about him or other children who might be a perfect fit for your family please call 1-888-828-3555 to speak with an adoption specialist at Heartfelt Calling.
Find out more about adoption and see children who are waiting for forever families at www.dss.sc.gov/adoption and www.scheartgallery.org.
Find out more about the Wonder Workshop Camps at the SC State Museum over the winter break at http://scmuseum.org/education/winter-break-camps/.
