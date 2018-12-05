Deputies: SC man tried to buy car with counterfeit check

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Florence man was arrested in Sumter County after allegedly trying to purchase a vehicle with a bogus check.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Marcus Antonio Blair, 31, attempted to buy a vehicle at American Auto Sales, located at 495 Myrtle Beach Highway in Sumter County on Dec. 4.
Blair reportedly attempted to give the business a counterfeit check in the amount of $8,500. The dealer called law enforcement who could not verify the check’s authenticity.
Blair is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
