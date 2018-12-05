Council unanimously passes vote for Dreher athletic facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Tuesday night, Columbia City Council unanimously approved changes to the Dreher athletic fields to build new facilities behind Dreher High School.
The facilities would include a multi-purpose turf field, tennis courts, and additional parking spaces for the Richland One school.
According to the council, an agreement was reached where middle school and junior varsity football games would be played at the new turf field along with varsity soccer. Varsity lacrosse would be allowed “under the limited circumstance that involve economic efficiencies due to anticipated low crowd or scheduling conflicts to the use of Memorial Stadium by the District schools.”
“Young people, this vote is for you,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin during the meeting.
However, there were some limitations to the use of the multi-purpose field. An agreement was reached to eliminate varsity football as one of the sports that would hold events at the venue.
The first reading for the facilities was approved on November 20.
