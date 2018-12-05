City Council approves changes to Dreher High School athletic facilities in final vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia City Council has unanimously passed a vote regarding Dreher athletic facilities.
On Tuesday night, council approved changes to the athletic fields to build new facilities behind Dreher High School. The development has been surrounded by controversy as some of the neighbors nearby have complained about things like potential noise, light pollution, and traffic.
Following this unanimous vote, the facilities will include a multi-purpose turf field, tennis courts, and additional parking spaces.
According to the council, they made an agreement that middle school and junior varsity football games would be played at the new turf field along with varsity soccer.
Varsity lacrosse will also be allowed, due to anticipated low crowds or scheduling conflicts, to use Memorial Stadium.
