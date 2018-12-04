What now? Louisiana GOP loses top contender for governor

FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, looks over the spending bill before the final markup and vote as President Donald Trump presses for more money on border security and his U.S-Mexico border wall, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kennedy has ended months of speculation about the Louisiana governor's race, saying he won't run against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in 2019. The shocking announcement Monday, Dec. 3, removes a formidable opponent from the race and leaves Republicans scrambling without a well-known contender as they try to unseat the Deep South's only Democratic governor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (AP)