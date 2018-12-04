USC to host economic forecast results for South Carolina

“What we have got to continue to do and focus on is ‘how do we grow vertically with good strong private sector investment?’ and we’ve worked, endeavored, to drive $2 Billion in capital into downtown," Benjamin said. “We’ve got to continue to push that because it allows us to support the entire operation. How do we have good, great schools? How do we make sure we have housing that’s affordable to all of our citizens including our workforce people who work in the city.”