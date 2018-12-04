Sumter person of interest in murder case charged in separate incident

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter man named as a person of interest in a murder case is now being charged in a separate incident.
Sumter County Deputies say Carter Strother is charged with stalking and assault and battery.
Back on Nov. 14, he and another person drove through someone’s yard on Wrangler Trail and fired a gun several times. The victim also told deputies that Strother threatened to kill the victim’s children that night.
Sumter Police told us Strother is a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of Chester Stavis. His body was found on Rast Street last week.
Strother is being held in the Sumter County Detention Center.
