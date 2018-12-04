SC high school championship football games moved up due to inclement weather forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With the threat of wintry weather headed to South Carolina this weekend, the South Carolina High School League has moved Saturday’s championship games up by a day.
According to the WIS First Alert Weather Team, there is a lower chance of wintry weather expected for the Midlands. However, the chances for wintry weather are much higher for areas of the Upstate.
Friday’s Class A and AA championship games will remain scheduled for their original times. The championship games slated for Class AAA, AAAA, and AAAAA will be played starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Here’s a look at the full SCHSL championship schedule:
Class A
5 p.m. - Lamar vs. Green Sea-Floyds (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Benedict College)
Class AA
8 p.m. - Abbeville vs. Barnwell (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Benedict College)
Class AAA
4 p.m. - Chester vs. Dillon (Williams-Brice Stadium)
Class AAAA
1 p.m. - Myrtle Beach vs. Greer (Williams-Brice Stadium)
Class AAAAA
7:30 p.m. – TL Hanna vs Dutch Fork (Williams-Brice Stadium)
