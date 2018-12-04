RCSD searching for three suspects who stole cigarettes and money from Marb Market

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying three suspects who stole cigarettes and money from a store.
On November 11th three armed men walked into the Marb Market located on the 5600 block of Fairfield Road around 1 a.m.
The suspect drew firearms on the clerk and stole money from him and the register.
An unknown number of cigarette packs were also taken by the men.
Two out of the three men can be seen on surveillance video wearing hooded black jackets.
The third suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket.
All three suspects were wearing dark colored clothing and face masks.
