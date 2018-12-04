Newberry church announces decision to offer sanctuary for undocumented immigrants

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A church in Newberry County has announced its plans to become a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, despite federal law that prohibits the practice.
Members of the Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church in Newberry held a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to publicly explain their decision and stance on the matter.
They said the decision to offer sanctuary has been eight months in the making. They plan to house a few undocumented immigrants “carefully selected” who have deportation orders.
Those individuals will remain at church until case is resolved, members said Tuesday.
